G-B Council elections: PPP-P seeks applications for party tickets

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples' Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) has sought applications from aspirants for the party ticket for the Gilgit-Baltistan Council elections.

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples' Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar has called for applications from aspirants for the party ticket for the Gilgit-Baltistan Council elections.

Babar has directed the aspirants for party tickets to send their applications addressed to the president of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians by September 5, 2021.

He further said that a bank draft of Rs 5,000 against Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians should also be attached to the application. The application should be sent to: House No 8, Street No 19, Sector F-8/2, Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021