2021: Country records 60 terrorism-related attacks with around 120 casualties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was subjected to 60 terrorism-related attacks this year with around 120 casualties and a slight increase this month as 31 August (today) is the last day of US forces in Afghanistan.

According to data compiled by Business Recorder from independent sources and media reports, during August so far as many as 12 terror related incidents were reported in different parts of the country with the latest across the border terrorism attack from Afghanistan on August 29 in Bajaur, that killed two Pakistani soldiers - the second such attack following Taliban take-over of Kabul on August 15.

On August 26, a similar attack was launched from inside Afghanistan across the international border, when terrorists opened fire on a military post in Lower Dir District, resulting in the death of one Pakistan Army personnel.

These cross-border attacks from Afghanistan come, despite Afghan Taliban's repeated statements that they would not allow the Afghan territory to be used by any terror outfit, particularly, by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is taking refuge in Afghanistan.

On the same day on August 26, three more Levies personnel were killed, when their vehicle hit a landmine near Mangi Dam in Ziarat District of Balochistan.

A day earlier on August 25, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Balochistan, conducted an operation in Kohar Dam area of Loralai district, killing seven militants associated with the separatist Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

However, no personnel of the CTD get harmed in the operation.

Unidentified militants shot dead four coalminers in Marwar area of Quetta in Balochistan on August 24.

A suicide attack was also reported during the month when a bomber targeted a vehicle of Chinese nationals in Gwadar on August 20 in which three persons, including two children, were killed and three persons, including a Chinese national, sustained injuries.

On the same day on August 20, three more people were killed and 50 others injured when a terrorist hurled a grenade at Ashura procession passing by Jamia Masjid in Muhajir Colony of Bahawalnagar city in Punjab province.

Thirteen more people were killed and several others injured after a mini-truck was attacked with grenade by unknown terrorist on a motorbike at Mawach Goth in Karachi on August 14.

Those killed in the attack included seven women and six children.

One Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was killed during an exchange of fire in the coalmine field area of Shahrig in Loralai District of Balochistan on August 14.

Two other soldiers, including one Pakistan Army's Major, suffered injuries in the exchange of fire in which three militants were also killed.

Three officials of the Customs Department were killed after assailants riding motorcycles opened fire on them on Dera-Zhob Road near Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on August 9.

During the month of July 2021, a total of five terror-related incidents were reported, prominently the suicide attack on a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals to Dasu Hydropower Plant project site at Dasu in the Upper Kohistan District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, killing at least 13 people, including nine Chinese, one Pakistani national, and two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on July 14.

A day earlier on July 13, five people, including three militants, an officer and a soldier of Pakistan Army were killed during an operation in Zewa area in Kurram District of KP.

The year 2021 also witnessed terror-related incidents during the previous months including five in June, eight in May, two in April, eight in March, 10 in February, and five in January, in various parts of the country, according to data compiled by Business Recorder.

