Murder of Noor Mukaddam: Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer till Sept 6

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, extended the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Noor Mukaddam till September 6. Jaffer, the prime suspect in Noor Mukaddam murder case, was brought to the judicial lockup at the court of Mohammad Imran, the District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad in tight security.

The Judicial Magistrate marked the suspect's attendance at the lock-up. The police took the suspect to Adiala Jail and did not present him in court. Jaffer was presented before the magistrate after his 14-day judicial remand had expired. Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukaddam's murder case.

The grisly murder, in which Mukaddam was beheaded, took place on July 20th in Islamabad's F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukaddam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir-Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head. The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter for several weeks.

