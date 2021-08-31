ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal steps up criticism of PTI govt

NNI 31 Aug 2021

SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government knew that it was the PPP, and not 'Patwaris' (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) or Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which posed a threat to its existence.

Addressing a public gathering in Sukkur, he said that it was ironic that when Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) belonged to the PPP, he was in jail, and when he belonged to Lahore (a reference to PML-N), he was free.

He urged the party workers to stay awake so that the 'incompetent government' could be sent home.

"PPP is the only party which is an obstacle in the way of the government. The party is in real opposition to the government. PPP is the only party in the country which talks about the issues of a common man," he claimed. Again prophesying that this is the first and last term of the PTI government, PPP Chairman Bilawal asked the government not to take what he called its 'repressive policies' to the extent where it could not face the reprisal after relinquishing power.

He said, "Lo and Behold! It is now PPP's turn to form the government at the Center. And the party will give a befitting reply to the PTI once it takes over."

Bilawal said it was unfortunate that after throwing the PPP leader from Sukkur and former leader of the opposition Khursheed Shah in jail, the government was now after female members of his family.

National Assembly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Khursheed Shah

Bilawal steps up criticism of PTI govt

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

External debt, liabilities hit historic high of $122bn

PSM: PC all set to issue EoI

SBP enhances investment opportunities for NRPs

Not a single Afghani given refugee status as yet: Rashid

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan: Taliban

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

Russia demands US release Afghan central bank reserves

PM to decide the fate of subsidy on tube-wells

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.