SC summons FIA DG in harassment of journalists' case

Terence J Sigamony 31 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court summoned the director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) along with complete record regarding the harassment of journalists.

The court also summoned the record from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) of all cases related to journalists' harassment pending before it.

A three-judge bench, headed by Ijazul Ahsan, on Monday, heard the suo moto on harassment of journalists.

The bench issued notices to the inspector general of police Islamabad, the chairman Pemra, and the attorney general for Pakistan.

Asad Toor, Qayyum Siddiqui, and Amir Mir withdrew their applications.

They had filed the applications before Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who had taken the suo moto.

However, a five-member larger bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Qazi Muhammad Ameen, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, on August 26, recalled Justice Faez's 20th August order to issue notices to the federal and provincial authorities and the law officers.

The larger bench declared that the chief justice of Pakistan is the sole authority to take suo moto.

The acting chief justice; however, constituted a three-member special bench, for hearing the suo moto.

After the withdrawal of applications by three journalists, Justice Ijaz remarked that the apex court would proceed in the matter as per Article 184(3) of Constitution.

He said that the court would intervene for the protection of journalists' rights.

Justice Munib said the court will strike down any law, which is contrary to Article 19 of the Constitution.

Justice Ijaz said that the apex court is with the journalists on the issues of their sackings and salaries.

Justice Amin said as judges they cannot do politics, adding the journalists should focus on their work and not do politics. Justice Munib said the Court has to satisfy itself on the violation of the journalists' rights. The case was adjourned until September 15.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

