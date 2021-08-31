PDM should revisit 'negative' approach to politics, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance has ended in a fiasco; "it should revisit its negative approach".

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM said that the unnatural combination of 11 miscellaneous parties could not last for 11 months because of internal differences and entropy. "The PDM leadership is destined to whine permanently, as it is devoid of statesmanship and political wisdom; the political cabal is indifferent to public welfare," he added.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Fort Munro, the CM met tribal elders and discussed problems the area faces. Talking on this occasion, the CM said that the scope of Koh-i-Suleman Development Authority (KSDA) has been extended to the tribal areas of Rajanpur, along with DG Khan, for providing civic amenities to the locals. "Being a local, I know the issues,' he added.

According to him, the past rulers, deliberately, ignored backward areas. The PTI government is striving to ensure composite development and as a result of sustained government efforts, the backward districts have become part of the development process. Unlike in the past, the fate of the people was being transformed.

Moreover, provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik, and provincial legislators Saleem Labar and Qasim Langah met with the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Multan Airport.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said that the direction of the government is in the right direction, adding that he does not believe in a one-man show. "The decisions are made with consultation," he added.

"The development schemes of Multan city will be completed in time and the water supply and sewerage system will also be improved. The past government transferred south Punjab funds to other schemes and deceived the people in the name of development, but the incumbent government is returning the right of development to south Punjab," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will chair the 47th cabinet meeting here on Tuesday (today) to deliberate upon a 31-point agenda.

