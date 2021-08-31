South City Hospital takes onboard Dr Younus Hanif Lodhi

KARACHI: South City Hospital welcomes onboard international Spine Specialist, Dr Younus Hanif Lodhi, as its Consultant of Spine & Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon. Dr Lodhi will be introducing spine-related services as a subspecialty in the hospital for the first time.

With a primary focus on spinal conditions, the international doctor is said to treat patients with conditions in the spine that start from the base of the skull to the tailbone including deformities such as scoliosis and kyphosis or any other spine-related pathology. South City Hospital has continued to successfully combat Covid-19 while also providing quality medical care for other illnesses.

Dr Younus Lodhi recently returned to Pakistan from the UK with the aim of developing the spine as a subspecialty for the first time in the country. Although the Spine still currently functions under the umbrella of trauma and orthopaedics, Dr Lodhi intends to further develop and focus specifically on conditions of the spine, starting with back pain, radicular pain as well as any other pathology related to the spine.

