Winder Dam to be completed in 4 years

ISLAMABAD: Winder Dam project would be completed in 4 years costing Rs.13 billion in Lasbela district of Balochistan. Completion of the dam would be increased ground level water and reduce shortage of the water in the area, said an official of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) while talking to APP on Monday.

He said that the Winder Dam would have 54,000 acre feet water storage and10, 000 acres of land would be irrigated in the area adding that agriculture and livestock would be progressed in the area after completion of the dam.

He said with the positive efforts of the present Federal and provincial government's project was approved on March 16, 2020 which was previously pending since 2009 due to lack of funds.

"About 54,000 acre feet of water storage capacity will be created and more than 10,000 acres of land will be irrigated from the conclusion of the Winder Dam", he said.

He said water supply to the lands from the dam through canal could also be ensured.