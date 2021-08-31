9th grade to 12th grade: 1.4m students to be vaccinated in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechoho and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah chaired an important meeting here on Monday in which it was decided that the vaccination phase in private and public educational institutions will start from September 6 and during which 1.4 million students from 9th grade to 12th grade will be vaccinated.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Health Qasim Soomro, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi, Education Secretary Akbar Leghari and other officials through video link. The health department's 2,527 teams will participate in vaccinations in schools and colleges. In the first phase, the vaccine will be at the district level, which will later be extended to the taluka level.

The school administration will contact the children's parents and seek their consent. Health Minister Sindh Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said parents of the children should be taken into confidence for the vaccination. The registration should also be ensured once the vaccine is completed.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said the health department is in-charge of all arrangements for vaccines in schools. He said vaccination will be necessary for the continuation of the teaching process and for the safety of children. The vaccine will be launched by the health department after completing the arrangements within 6 days.