ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russian online marketplaces: Webinar held for Pakistani companies

31 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Trade Wing Embassy of Pakistan, Moscow, Russia Federation and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organized a webinar regarding launching of Pakistani companies on Russian online marketplaces on August 12, 2021 attended by more than 40 companies. The objective of the webinar is to familiarize Pakistani exporters with the Russian online places, the process of registration, working of marketplaces and potential of online markets of the Russian Federation."

Nasir Hamid, Minister (Trade & Investment), Trade Wing, embassy of Pakistan, Moscow welcomed and apprised the participants regarding the potential of Russian eCommerce marketplace. Nicolas Mathieu, Partner Acquisition Manager, Ozon Holdings PLC, and Alexander Putilov Partner Acquisition Manager, Ozon Holdings PLC briefed the participants about the Ozone eCommerce platform facilities/offers and Russian law regarding eCommerce. Farhan Ali Mirza, Director, Pakistan Post presented the facilities and price charged by Pakistan Post to Russian market.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ecommerce Moscow Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Pakistani companies Russian online marketplaces

Russian online marketplaces: Webinar held for Pakistani companies

IMF, govt remain engaged

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

External debt, liabilities hit historic high of $122bn

PSM: PC all set to issue EoI

SBP enhances investment opportunities for NRPs

Not a single Afghani given refugee status as yet: Rashid

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan: Taliban

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

Russia demands US release Afghan central bank reserves

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.