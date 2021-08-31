Russian online marketplaces: Webinar held for Pakistani companies

KARACHI: The Trade Wing Embassy of Pakistan, Moscow, Russia Federation and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organized a webinar regarding launching of Pakistani companies on Russian online marketplaces on August 12, 2021 attended by more than 40 companies. The objective of the webinar is to familiarize Pakistani exporters with the Russian online places, the process of registration, working of marketplaces and potential of online markets of the Russian Federation."

Nasir Hamid, Minister (Trade & Investment), Trade Wing, embassy of Pakistan, Moscow welcomed and apprised the participants regarding the potential of Russian eCommerce marketplace. Nicolas Mathieu, Partner Acquisition Manager, Ozon Holdings PLC, and Alexander Putilov Partner Acquisition Manager, Ozon Holdings PLC briefed the participants about the Ozone eCommerce platform facilities/offers and Russian law regarding eCommerce. Farhan Ali Mirza, Director, Pakistan Post presented the facilities and price charged by Pakistan Post to Russian market.-PR

