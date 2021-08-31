ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
G-B govt, PPAF sign MoU

KARACHI: Planning and Development Department (P&DD), Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Pakistan Poverty...
Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Planning and Development Department (P&DD), Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at Gilgit Baltistan Secretariat, Islamabad, to reduce poverty and enhance socio economic development in far flung areas of Gilgit-Baltistan under collaborated development initiatives.

P&DD, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and PPAF, under the collaboration, will undertake joint development strategies in various areas including institutional development, innovation and culture, entrepreneurship, productive infrastructure and energy, education, tourism, social welfare, and agriculture.

Syed Abrar Hussain, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, and Qazi Azmat Isa, CEO PPAF, signed the MoU on behalf of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and PPAF respectively in the presence of Khalid Khurshid, Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan, Irshad Khan Abbasi, Group Head, Institutions, Integration, and Innovation PPAF, Fateh-Ullah Khan, Senior Minister P&DD and Information Gilgit-Baltistan, Usman Ahmed, Secretary to Chief Minister and Waqar Abbas, Business Development Lead, were present on the occasion.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed termed the signing of MoU between Gilgit-Baltistan Government and PPAF a landmark to initiate various important development activities in the region. While sharing his views about this newly established collaboration, he said, "I am sure that this collaboration will help in ushering new era of development under the collaborated initiatives, especially in the less developed areas of Gilgit-Baltistan."

Qazi Azmat Isa, CEO, PPAF, on the occasion said, "PPAF believes in the inclusive & integrated effort in reducing poverty in far flung districts and I am confident that joining hands with Gilgit-Baltistan Government would enhance and strengthen the scope and impact of our work in underserved districts of Gilgit-Baltistan."

The collaboration between Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and PPAF, would streamline the work of both partners to engage with communities to achieve SDGs, CPEC related development targets, and Gilgit-Baltistan Socio Economic Development Plan.

PPAF, under the MoU, will facilitate the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan to engage with its Partner Organisations and local communities to initiate the activities of economic and social development whereas the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan will share its financial support to jointly initiated projects and support to PPAF and its partner organisations during the implementation of the projects through concerned line departments and government Institutions.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister on the occasion also announced that Soni Jawari Centre for Public Policy is being established which will formulise social protection and various policies to mainstream different sectors within Gilgit-Baltistan. Therefore, PPAF's technical assistance will be sought to strengthen and expand the scope of its work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

mou PPAF P&DD

