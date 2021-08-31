KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 344,340 tonnes of cargo comprising 227,740 tonnes of import cargo and 116,600 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday.

The total import cargo of 227,740 comprised of 148,262 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,451 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,381 tonnes of DAP and 51,646 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 116,600 tonnes comprised of 92,940 tonnes of containerized cargo, 14,830 tonnes of Cement and 8,830 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

As many 11171 containers comprising of 6283 containers import and 4888 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1429 of 20’s and 2313 of 40’s loaded while 16 of 20’s and 106 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 959 of 20’s and 1216 of 40’s loaded containers while 219 of 20’s and 639 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 15 ships namely, Yasemin, Nikos P, Mol Generosity, Thorsky, Northern Dedication, Haein Hope, Ag Mars, Teera Bhum, OOCl Memphis, OOCL Charleston, Yamilah III, M.T Lahore, Apl Antwerp, Oriental Freesia and Han Ren have berth at Karachi Port on Monday.

Approximately, 15 ships namely Cs Future, Bow Flower, Yasemin, Hankuk Chemi, Msc Hina, Kyoto Express, Nikos P, Nasrah, Thorsky, Chemroad Orchid, Ksl Laiyang, Ps Pisa, Dm Jade, Independent Spirit and Chanya Naree have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 08 cargos namely Nave Estella, Cosco Aden, Kota Naked, TS Mumbai, GSL Valere, Hyundai Bangkok were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by thirteen ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Rice, Coal, Rapeseeds, Natural gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them five ships, Meridian Spirit, Meratus Jayawijaya, Al-Soor-II, Anasa and Chem Harvest sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships OOCL Asia, Tilly Russ and Rising Eagle are expected to sail from QICT and MW-2 on ame day (today) in the afternoon .

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 186,956 tonnes, comprising 134,134 tonnes imports cargo and 52,822 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,896 Containers (1,630 TEUs Imports and 2,266 TEUs export), was handled at the port .

There are seventeen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, African Sanderling, Lausanne, Sunny Hpoe, Ginza and Kara Sea carrying Coal, Steel coil, Pam oil and Furnace oil are expected take berths at PQEPT, MW-1, MW-2, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday (today), 30th August, while a container vessel ‘Seago Istanbul’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and three more Container vessels, Maersk Detroit, MSC Paola and MOL Growth are due arrive on Tuesday, 31st August-2021.

