ADB to set up Rs20bn wastewater treatment plant in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has decided to set up a wastewater treatment plant in the eastern part of Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 20 billion, which would solve the environmental problems of Faisalabad.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan while talking to reporters after a meeting with bank representatives and officials of various departments.

Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar and other officials were also present. Divisional Commissioner further informed that planning for setting up of treatment plant was formulated for its progress a meeting was held today after which a decision has been taken.

He said that ADB would provide a grant of Rs 20 billion for this mega project and programme would consisted of four parts including setting up of plant beautification of city and horticulture Improves capacity building of officers and staff and improvement of environment protection. Managing Director Wasa said that under this mega project of Asian Development Bank, waste water treatment plant will be set up which will be the responsibility of Wasa to run as well as agricultural research farms will be set up. He further said that with the completion of this mega project, environmental problems in Faisalabad would be solved.

Wasa Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed has said that the country is on the path of development due to the best policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not take into account any pressure from international powers in the decisions of the country. The PTI government considers its public service as its duty and worship for the construction and development of the country and for the welfare of the people.

Mega projects are underway in Faisalabad city to alleviate the problems of supply and drainage which will be completed soon. Listening to the concerns of the citizens in his office, he said that the citizens also have a responsibility to pay the existing bills and dues of Wasa on time so that the facilities available to them could be further improved and facilitated.

He said that providing facilities to the people keeping in view the public interest is the top priority of the PTI government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is putting into practice the promises made to the people.

He said that the check and balance system has been improved to maintain the sustainability of water supply and drainage projects so that no gaps remain in any of the projects.

He said that in the past construction and development projects were spoiled by corruption and commission mafia due to which public problems increased to dangerous levels instead of decreasing.

Wasa Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed said that since the PTI came to power, the corrupt environment has been rectified and there are heaps of problems which are being resolved expeditiously.

He said that the problems of water supply and drainage should be pointed out by the people and it would be resolved immediately.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021