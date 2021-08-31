Markets
LME official prices
31 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2270.00 2673.50 9352.00 2459.50 18914.00 34452.00 2983.50 2300.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2270.00 2673.50 9352.00 2459.50 18914.00 34452.00 2983.50 2300.00
3-months Buyer 2270.00 2655.50 9345.00 2308.50 18889.00 33576.00 2995.50 2375.00
3-months Seller 2270.00 2655.50 9345.00 2308.50 18889.00 33576.00 2995.50 2375.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31781.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31781.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
