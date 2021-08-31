ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
THE RUPEE: PKR declines

BR Research 31 Aug 2021

KARACHI: PKR started the week by going down against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against Euro in open market. PKR had recorded a net loss of almost two rupees against USD and net loss of more than 2 rupees against Euro in open market last week owing to increasing current account deficit due to rising imports. Globally USD hovered around multi week lows after Fed Chariman’s speech last Friday hinted at slower-than-expected path to reduction in monetary stimulus.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 166 and 166.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 50 paisas for buying and 60 paisas for selling over last week’s rates closing at 166.50 and 166.90 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for buying and 1.30 rupees for selling closing at 194.50 and 196 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 45.15 and 45.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 44.10 and 44.30 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 166.50
Open Offer     Rs 166.90
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 166.00
Offer Rate     Rs 166.10
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound on the open currency market on Monday.

The greenback opened on a positive note and kept on rising throughout the trading session due to fresh buyers’ interest. As a result, the greenback slightly gained its worth and closed for buying and selling at Rs 166.10 and Rs 167.00 against the previous closing rates of Rs 165.80 and Rs 166.90, respectively, they said.

Versus the pound sterling, the rupee witnessed a historic decline and touched all-time high levels for buying and selling at Rs 227.20 and Rs 229.00 against Friday’s closing trend of Rs 226.20 and Rs 227.90, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs166.80(buying) and Rs 166.90(selling).

It closed at Rs166.80(buying) and Rs 166.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold traded at Rs. 109,700 (buying) and Rs109,500(selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.