THE RUPEE: PKR declines

KARACHI: PKR started the week by going down against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against Euro in open market. PKR had recorded a net loss of almost two rupees against USD and net loss of more than 2 rupees against Euro in open market last week owing to increasing current account deficit due to rising imports. Globally USD hovered around multi week lows after Fed Chariman’s speech last Friday hinted at slower-than-expected path to reduction in monetary stimulus.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 166 and 166.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 50 paisas for buying and 60 paisas for selling over last week’s rates closing at 166.50 and 166.90 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for buying and 1.30 rupees for selling closing at 194.50 and 196 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 45.15 and 45.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 44.10 and 44.30 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 166.50 Open Offer Rs 166.90 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 166.00 Offer Rate Rs 166.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound on the open currency market on Monday.

The greenback opened on a positive note and kept on rising throughout the trading session due to fresh buyers’ interest. As a result, the greenback slightly gained its worth and closed for buying and selling at Rs 166.10 and Rs 167.00 against the previous closing rates of Rs 165.80 and Rs 166.90, respectively, they said.

Versus the pound sterling, the rupee witnessed a historic decline and touched all-time high levels for buying and selling at Rs 227.20 and Rs 229.00 against Friday’s closing trend of Rs 226.20 and Rs 227.90, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs166.80(buying) and Rs 166.90(selling).

It closed at Rs166.80(buying) and Rs 166.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold traded at Rs. 109,700 (buying) and Rs109,500(selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021