KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 30, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,132.02 High: 5,155.54 Low: 5,104.45 Net Change: (+) 30.77 Volume ('000): 327,761 Value ('000): 10,372,673 Makt Cap 1,174,070,765,047 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,013.65 NET CH. (+) 70.95 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,474.31 NET CH. (-) 102.93 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,612.33 NET CH. (+) 153.36 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,934.48 NET CH. (+) 33.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,747.55 NET CH. (+) 51.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-August-2021 ====================================

