Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 30, 2021). ==================================== BR...
31 Aug 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 30, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,132.02
High: 5,155.54
Low: 5,104.45
Net Change: (+) 30.77
Volume ('000): 327,761
Value ('000): 10,372,673
Makt Cap 1,174,070,765,047
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,013.65
NET CH. (+) 70.95
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,474.31
NET CH. (-) 102.93
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,612.33
NET CH. (+) 153.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,934.48
NET CH. (+) 33.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,747.55
NET CH. (+) 51.55
------------------------------------
As on: 30-August-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.