BOARD MEETINGS
31 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 31-08-2021 12:00
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd 31-08-2021 14:00
Lakson Investments Ltd-Open end 31-08-2021 17:00
IBL HealthCare Limited 31-08-2021 12:00
Feroz1888 Mills Limited 31-08-2021 17:00
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 31-08-2021 11:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 31-08-2021 10:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited 03-09-2021 15:30
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 03-09-2021 10:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 06-09-2021 16:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 06-09-2021 10:30
Allied Rental Modaraba 07-09-2021 9:00
=========================================================
