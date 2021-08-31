Markets
Board meetings in progress
31 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
Avanceon Limited 30.08.2021 10.30 Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in
Monday A.M. for the period ended Progress
June 30, 2021
Ferozsons 30.08.2021 03.30 Annual Accounts for Meeting in
Laboratories Ltd Monday P.M. the period ended Progress
30, 2021
Mari Petroleum 30.08.2021 03.30 Other Than Meeting in
Limited Monday P.M. Financials Progress
