KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K ========================================================================================== Avanceon Limited 30.08.2021 10.30 Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in Monday A.M. for the period ended Progress June 30, 2021 Ferozsons 30.08.2021 03.30 Annual Accounts for Meeting in Laboratories Ltd Monday P.M. the period ended Progress 30, 2021 Mari Petroleum 30.08.2021 03.30 Other Than Meeting in Limited Monday P.M. Financials Progress ==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021