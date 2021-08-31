Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
31 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
The Pakistan General 30.06.2021 - (13.942) (0.30) - -
Insurance Co. Ltd Half Year
The Hub Power 30.06.2021 50%(F) 21,433.839 16.52 05.10.2021 25.09.2021 to
Company Limited Year End 10.00.A.M. 05.10.2021
(Unconsolidated) AGM
The Hub Power 30.06.2021 - 34,830.336 25.97 - -
Company Limited Year End
(Consolidated)
Reliance Insurance 30.06.2021 - 37.235 0.62 - -
Company Limited Half Year
East West Insurance 30.06.2021 - 164.385 1.39 - -
Company Limited Half Year
Premier Insurance Ltd 30.06.2021 - 2.946 0.06 - -
Half Year
===============================================================================================================
