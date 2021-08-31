KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== The Pakistan General 30.06.2021 - (13.942) (0.30) - - Insurance Co. Ltd Half Year The Hub Power 30.06.2021 50%(F) 21,433.839 16.52 05.10.2021 25.09.2021 to Company Limited Year End 10.00.A.M. 05.10.2021 (Unconsolidated) AGM The Hub Power 30.06.2021 - 34,830.336 25.97 - - Company Limited Year End (Consolidated) Reliance Insurance 30.06.2021 - 37.235 0.62 - - Company Limited Half Year East West Insurance 30.06.2021 - 164.385 1.39 - - Company Limited Half Year Premier Insurance Ltd 30.06.2021 - 2.946 0.06 - - Half Year ===============================================================================================================

