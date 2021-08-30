CAA extends restrictions imposed on inbound flights from category C countries

Pakistan has extended travel restrictions imposed on all inbound flights from category C countries until September 20, according to a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday.

According to the notification, all Pakistanis scheduled to return to the country from Category C countries till September 30 will be permitted to travel without needing special exemption.

The notification issued by the CAA announcing extended restrictions

Returning citizens must also possess a negative PCR test result 72 hours before the stipulated date of travel, the notification reads.

Earlier, travel advisories from the CAA had said that all arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan.

"Passengers testing positive between the age of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of concerned authorities," the travel advisory had said.

"Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan," the advisory had added.

Another 66 people have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with 3,800 new cases being reported over the last 24 hours.

Pakistan has administered at least 50,985,184 doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far. The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people against the coronavirus by end of this year.