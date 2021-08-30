Markets
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trading
30 Aug 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, taking cues from a strong Wall Street rally on Friday, with earnings from iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd and Crown Resorts Ltd expected in the session.
The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Friday.
