Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, taking cues from a strong Wall Street rally on Friday, with earnings from iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd and Crown Resorts Ltd expected in the session.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trading.