ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business & Finance

Shanghai aluminium hits 13-year high on supply concerns

  • The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 3.2% to 21,355 yuan
Reuters 30 Aug 2021

Shanghai aluminium prices hit their highest in more than 13 years on Monday, boosted by Chinese supply worries and an upbeat sentiment after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a more dovish tone in a long-awaited speech.

The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 3.2% to 21,355 yuan ($3,302.56) a tonne, its highest since Aug. 8, 2008, before easing slightly to trade at 21,280 yuan a tonne, still up 2.9% at 0250 GMT.

A prefecture in China's Xinjiang region has imposed output limits on five aluminium smelters starting from August as part of efforts to stamp out illegal production. The move followed several aluminium output disruptions due to power curbs in China earlier this year.

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Friday it would encourage aluminium smelters in the country to increase their use of non-hydropower forms of renewable energy, such as wind and solar power, potentially disrupting a trend to move to hydropower-rich regions such as Yunnan.

Powell's wait-and-see approach in his address on Friday gave investors and market participants some reassurance that the central bank's extraordinary efforts to prop up the economy were likely to support riskier assets a while longer.

ShFE copper rose 1.6% to 69,960 yuan a tonne, nickel advanced 2.5% to 144,450 yuan a tonne, tin increased 1% to 241,400 yuan a tonne, while lead fell 0.4% to 15,315 yuan a tonne.

The London Metal Exchange is closed for a public holiday.

