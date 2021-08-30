ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei tracks Wall Street rally, but markets cautious on COVID woes

  • The Nikkei was up 0.28% at 27,718.86 by the midday break, after the benchmark climbed as high as 27,921.55 earlier in the session
Reuters 30 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday, catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium allayed market fears of a fast withdrawal of the US stimulus.

While Powell's remarks provided a minor lift to Japanese stocks, the country still struggles to contain a fifth wave of coronavirus infections, with investors also maintaining a cautious stance ahead of a ruling party leadership election on Sept. 29.

The Nikkei was up 0.28% at 27,718.86 by the midday break, after the benchmark climbed as high as 27,921.55 earlier in the session. The broader Topix advanced 0.68% to 1,941.86, but down from a more than two-week high of 1,949.02 scaled earlier in the day.

Nikkei edges down

"As Nikkei approached 28,000, sellers came out to take profits," Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management said.

With the pandemic and politics both clouding the outlook, "investors seem to adopt a wait-and-see stance" before pushing stocks much higher, he said.

Chair Powell appeared on Friday to strike a more dovish tone than many other officials, refraining from providing a clearer picture regarding the timing of tapering or interest rate hikes.

All three main US stock indexes ended higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scaling record highs.

A rally in commodities put domestic commodity-related sub-sectors in four of the top five spots in the Topix, led by a 3.63% jump for Japanese iron and steel companies.

The sea transport sub-sector was the second-best performer, climbing 2.6% and hitting its highest since 2008.

Nippon Steel was the biggest gainer on Nikkei, surging 4.59%, followed by a 4.25% climb in JFE Holdings . Metals companies Dowa Holdings, Kobe Steel , and Pacific Metals rounded out in the top five.

Shipper Nippon Yusen gained 2.28%, reaching its highest level since 2008.

Car and truck makers fared well, with Hino Motors advancing 3.68% and Mitsubishi Motors gaining 2.93%. Toyota Motor Corp. rose 0.58%, while Nissan Motor Co. jumped 1.79%.

Semiconductor shares were also trading higher, with Tokyo Electron up 0.74% and Advantest adding 0.32%.

Among decliners, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing sank 1.6% to be the second-worst performer on the Nikkei, while SoftBank Group dropped 0.44% and Sony Group lost 0.4%.

Nikkei tracks Wall Street rally, but markets cautious on COVID woes

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Monthly economic update: Pushing current growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'

Afghan women will be allowed to attend university: minister

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

Misleading interpretation by 'The Times': NSA's office demands clarification, retraction

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Afghanistan: spokesman

PDM's road caravan will march towards Islamabad: Fazl

China tells US world must 'positively guide' Taliban

Islamabad airport witnesses over 20,000 evacuations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters