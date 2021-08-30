ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Konta not sure if she should have taken COVID vaccine

  • Konta, who won the Nottingham grasscourt title in June, was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon a day before the Grand Slam got underway
Reuters 30 Aug 2021

Britain's Johanna Konta said on Sunday she is still not sure if she should have taken the COVID-19 vaccine despite having to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test affected her preparations.

Konta, who won the Nottingham grasscourt title in June, was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon a day before the Grand Slam got underway when a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old then tested positive during her self-isolation and said COVID had affected her both physically and mentally.

Halep earns injury comeback win; Gauff to face Osaka

"It was a combination of feeling quite ill so I was sleeping or just existing for a few days," she told reporters ahead of the US Open, which begins on Monday.

"There was also a period there where I had to work through my own feelings of injustice at all of it, like: 'Why now?' sort of feeling. I needed a bit of space and a bit of licking my wounds."

When asked if she regretted not taking the vaccine, she said: "I don't know, I'm not too sure."

The Briton also said she did not want to be drawn into an argument about COVID-19 vaccinations being mandatory to play at certain tournaments.

Konta's compatriot Andy Murray has said players travelling around the world had a 'responsibility' to get vaccinated.

"This is a tricky thing to talk about because it's a very inflammatory subject and there's no real right answer," Konta added.

"I don't want to talk about it because I wouldn't be able to get my point across without it being a case for argument."

Konta returned to action at Cincinnati earlier this month, falling in the first round of the tune-up tournament for the US Open where she plays Kristina Mladenovic in the first round.

