Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent, or 207.36 points, at 27,848.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.83 percent, or 16.04 points, to 1,944.81
AFP 30 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street after cautious comments from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell on a potential withdrawal of its massive easing this year.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent, or 207.36 points, at 27,848.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.83 percent, or 16.04 points, to 1,944.81.

"Japanese trade is seen dominated by purchases as the prospects of an early (US) rate hike retreated following Fed chair Powell's comments," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Gains in Tokyo followed record closes on Wall Street, after Powell delivered his annual speech at the virtual Jackson Hole central banking symposium.

Powell's address last week was closely watched for signs the Fed could be planning to reduce the bond-buying that has helped support the pandemic recovery, and for indications of when the bank sees interest rates rising.

He stressed that there was no hurry to raise rates, arguing that current inflation pressures will be temporary, and repeated the Fed's stance that "it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year."

The dollar fetched 109.84 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.82 yen in New York late Friday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nippon Steel rallied 3.28 percent to 2,127.5 yen, Toyota was trading up 0.85 percent at 9,540 yen, and Hitachi rose 1.87 percent to 6,160 yen.

Shipping firms were also higher with Kawasaki Kisen trading up 2.47 percent at 5,390 yen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 3.32 percent higher at 8,100 yen.

