ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

INP 30 Aug 2021

RAWALPINDI: Members of the Senate and National Assembly standing committees will visit General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, where they would be taken into confidence on Afghanistan situation by top military leadership.

According to the details of the meeting, the top military leadership would take members of the Parliament into confidence over the Afghanistan situation at the GHQ.

The committees that would be attending the meeting include Senate standing committee on Defence headed by Mushahid Hussain Syed, National Assembly standing committee on defence headed by Amjad Ali Khan and the parliamentary body on Kashmir led by its Chairman Shaheryar Afridi.

The briefing was scheduled at the request of the parliamentary bodies that wanted to get an insight into the matters in the wake of the ongoing Afghanistan situation.

The members are directed to reach the GHQ at 9:30 am where the secretary defence, secretary foreign affairs, and secretary national security will brief the lawmakers besides a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The members would be briefed on the evolving Afghanistan situation and policy adopted by Pakistan in this regard.

On Friday, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has conveyed to US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Ageler that Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and their sole aim is to help achieve a peaceful, sovereign stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He strongly condemned a terrorist attack at Kabul airport and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He also reiterated the combined resolve to fight terrorism and extremism to the core.

Afghanistan Pakistan Army NA members GHQ today top military leadership Members of the Senate COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Covid-19 curbs extended to 14 more cities

PDM's road caravan will march towards Islamabad: Fazl

China tells US world must 'positively guide' Taliban

Islamabad airport witnesses over 20,000 evacuations

Women allowed to attend university: minister

Monthly update: Pushing current economic growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'

OPEC+ could reconsider output increase: Kuwait

When will govt find suitable candidate for post of PCIW?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters