Pakistan rejects Indian defence minister's allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected Indian Defence Minister's terrorisms related allegations against Pakistan as completely baseless. Foreign Office Spokesman in a statement said that "we categorically reject Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan as completely baseless".

Pakistan has shared incontrovertible evidence with the international community of India s state sponsorship of terrorism and subversion against Pakistan. India uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy. This year alone, India has been involved in terrorist attacks in Johar Town, Lahore and against Chinese and Pakistani workers at Dasu.

The ruling BJP-RSS combine has a clear anti-Muslim and anti-minority agenda. They target Pakistan with false propaganda campaigns for both ideological reasons and political expediency.

India's so-called "surgical strikes" and ill-conceived misadventure in Balakot in February 2019 were exposed as based on nothing but lies and deceit. Pakistan restored the strategic balance in the region by retaliating against India in a measured and firm manner.

The February 2021 reaffirming of 2003 ceasefire understanding only demonstrated that Pakistan is a responsible State that wants to maintain peace in the region despite irresponsible Indian behaviour. Our desire for peace notwithstanding, Pakistan will resolutely defend itself against any aggressive Indian designs.-PR

