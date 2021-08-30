'Forced' registration of businesses for sales tax: Businesspeople decide to hold anti-FBR demo

ISLAMABAD: The business community across the country has decided to hold protest demonstration in front of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on September 29, 2021, against forced registration of business for sales tax.

This decision was taken at meeting of business community representatives Ajmal Baloch, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran and Traders Welfare Association Aabpara Market, Secretary Traders Action Committee and former Senior Vice President ICCI Khalid Chaudhry and Secretary General Islamabad Estate Agents Association Chaudhry Zahid Rafique.

According to the decision, business representatives from all over Pakistan held in Lahore, the business community of the federal capital Islamabad and the twin city of Rawalpindi will stage a sit-in protest in front of the FBR and take full part in the siege. Business representatives from all over Pakistan will arrive in Islamabad in convoys and march peacefully to the FBR offices on Constitution Avenue and stage a sit-in.

Amjad Baloch said that the FBR does not want to levy taxes unless the tax net is increased, when record of electricity connections is already available with Discos. The inclusion of furniture showrooms with an area of more than a thousand yards in the list is a gross abuse. "If the agreement reached between the traders and the FBR last year had been implemented, there would not have been any problems today. Now even small general stores in the streets are being forcibly registered for sales tax," he added.

They further said that the sales tax has to be paid by the people and the government has to collect it. Then why the shopkeepers are being forced to register. They come from the IMF. Due to wrong policies, there has been a storm of inflation in Pakistan today and the rupee is depreciating, which the SBP says is its deed.

Business leaders appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen and Chairman FBR Dr Ashfaq to take notice of the FBR's anti-trade policies and reverse all unilateral decisions including POS. If an attempt is made to stop the traders' protest on September 29, the government and the FBR will be responsible for the situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021