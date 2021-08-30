ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Opinion

The three years of 'Naya Pakistan'

Noman Kareem 30 Aug 2021

The PTI-led ruling coalition government has completed the three years of its five-year ongoing tenure. Speaking at a ceremony organised on this occasion the other day, prime minister Imran Khan spoke about his government's performance at the centre and in provinces that are ruled by his party, PTI.

In this regard, he also spelled out the steps that his government has so far taken towards overall development of the country. I think the PTI government could have performed much better had it not expended most of its energies on 24/7 bashing of opposition parties and their leaderships. The last two years of its tenure therefore constitute a much bigger challenge to it. It needs to work harder to deliver in accordance with the pledges that it had made to people before its victory in the 2018 elections.

Noman Kareem (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

