ASI shot dead in Orangi Town

KARACHI: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police has been shot dead by late Sunday night while dining at a local restaurant in the Orangi Town area. According to the details police have shared, the three shots were allegedly fired by two unknown motorcycle riders who used 9mm pistol and targeted ASI Akram fatally. ASI Akram was posted in Manghopir Investigation Unit, and the Police said it looks like a targeted assassination event.

However, there has not been an update on the arrests made in the case. Police have collected the evidence and recorded accounts of the witnesses from the site of the crime, and initiated the probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to note that a gang targeting police officials have been growing, police say. Many cases in recent times have emerged in Site Area, Baldia Town and in the periphery; and sleeper cells of terrorists working against police have been on the rise, police said.