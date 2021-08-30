ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ASI shot dead in Orangi Town

INP 30 Aug 2021

KARACHI: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police has been shot dead by late Sunday night while dining at a local restaurant in the Orangi Town area. According to the details police have shared, the three shots were allegedly fired by two unknown motorcycle riders who used 9mm pistol and targeted ASI Akram fatally. ASI Akram was posted in Manghopir Investigation Unit, and the Police said it looks like a targeted assassination event.

However, there has not been an update on the arrests made in the case. Police have collected the evidence and recorded accounts of the witnesses from the site of the crime, and initiated the probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to note that a gang targeting police officials have been growing, police say. Many cases in recent times have emerged in Site Area, Baldia Town and in the periphery; and sleeper cells of terrorists working against police have been on the rise, police said.

police ASI shot dead in Orangi Town ASI Akram assassination event

ASI shot dead in Orangi Town

Federal govt corrects record of 104 acres of land in Karachi

US strikes at IS militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end

Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan

Ida hits Louisiana, toughest test of levees in years

Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed

Israel strikes Gaza after fire balloons, border clashes

US drone strike hits car bomber in Kabul: US officials

NCOC expands Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities

US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban say ready to take over airport

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.