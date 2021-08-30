ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Factory fire tragedy: Police arrest three more suspects

INP 30 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested the gatekeeper, supervisor and manager of a factory where an unfortunate fire incident claimed the lives of at least 16 people. The police have begun an investigation into the case where the factory owner is among six others who have been blamed for the entire tragic incident.

The police said besides making arrests of the factory manager, supervisor, and gatekeeper, they have also carried out raids in parts of the interior Sindh to nab suspects who are currently in hiding. "We are investigating the suspects who have been arrested after the incident," they said adding that the police are also taking help from the nearby CCTV footage to understand if it was an accident or some miscreant act is behind it.

Two owners, a manager, two supervisors, and a watchman have been booked in the First Information Report (FIR) registered into the deadly factory fire incident that claimed the lives of 16 labours yesterday. As per FIR, there was no emergency exit in the factory and there was only one entrance gate due to which incident occurred.

FIR Karachi police Factory fire tragedy Police arrest three more suspects fire incident

Factory fire tragedy: Police arrest three more suspects

