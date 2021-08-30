ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Business & Finance

Lufthansa plans more flights to woo business travellers

Reuters 30 Aug 2021

BERLIN: German airline Lufthansa aims to win back business travellers by increasing the number of flights and improving catering, an executive board member was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Lufthansa is carrying about 50% of the passengers it flew before the coronavirus crisis in 2019 and flying to 88% of pre-pandemic destinations.

"Daily frequencies will increase on many connections," Christina Foerster, Lufthansa board member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility, told the Funke media group on Sunday.

"This is important for business travellers who want to fly there and back on the same day."

Foerster also said the airline would add a midday flight on particularly popular routes and that it will introduce new menus for premium customers from Sept. 1, combining German cuisine with international influences. The airline is well prepared for a surge in demand when travel to the United States reopens, Foerster added.

Lufthansa plans more flights to woo business travellers

