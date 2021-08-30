ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Dubai Expo: FPCCI leader for presenting products through single platform

Recorder Report 30 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Punjab Vice President Raja Muhammad Anwer has said that the government and businessmen should present best of their products to the potential customers through one single platform in the forthcoming Dubai Expo.

"Pakistan's trade prospects and potential needed to be unleashed to facilitate economic revival and rapid economic growth. The business community and the government should tap all untapped segments and opportunities available to us for promotion of our business, trade and industries. Dubai Expo is one such opportunity for which we need to present the best of our products to the potential consumers worldwide through one single platform," said Anwer in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said that Pakistan is known for its capacity and quality of production, it simply needs more exposure than it already has. Punjab alone has much economic potential and opportunities that it can facilitate business-to-business, business-to-consumer and even business-to-government transactions worth billions of dollars, he added.

According to him, from sports to healthcare sector, our products are known and used worldwide, but this trade channel needs to be reorganized. He said the Punjab government has announced to take active part in the Dubai Expo and it needs to establish strong liaison with FPCCI Punjab chapter for fair and appropriate representation in the expo. "Our pavilion at the Dubai Expo must reflect our cultural, trade and industrial capacity for the rest of the world as one of the bests from the region. It is undoubtedly going to be an iconic exhibition with a history of showcasing world's most innovative products, the brilliant ideas that transformed the world during the last two centuries," he added.

The FPCCI VP further said that just like the world's first expo that showcased the industrial revolution in 1851, this Dubai Expo is also first of its kind - Government, FPCCI and all trade bodies must put in their best and utilize the opportunity as a joint effort for international trade exposure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

