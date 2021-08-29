ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
At least 2 terrorists killed after attack on military outpost in Bajaur: ISPR

  • Two soldiers embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Aug 2021

At least two terrorists have been killed and three injured, after the Pakistan Army responded to firing from inside Afghanistan.

A statement from the military's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing said that, as per intelligence reports, due to fire of Pakistan Army troops, 2-3 terrorists got killed and 3-4 terrorists got injured after an attack occurred on a military outpost in the Bajaur district.

In the resulting exchange of fire, "Sepoy Jamal (28) from Mardan and Sepoy Ayaz (21) from Chitral embraced martyrdom," the statement added.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against the country and expects that the existing and future setup in Afghanistan will not allow such activities against Pakistan."

There has been a surge in militant activity in the tribal districts over the past few weeks, in the aftermath of the security situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists across Pak-Afghan border

Three days ago, one terrorist was killed across the border in Afghanistan, after security forces responded to firing on a military post in the Lower Dir District.

In June, two soldiers were martyred after terrorists fired on security forces check post near Dwatoi, North Waziristan.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in attack on military post in North Waziristan

"Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side. Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan," ISPR stated.

In the same month, a soldier embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in the Spinwam district of North Waziristan.

Two Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)-backed militants were subsequently killed in the exchange of fire.

Pakistan terrorism TTP ISPR Pakistan Army

