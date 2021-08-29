ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

DeChambeau, Cantlay share three-shot lead at BMW Championship

  • The leading pair had a three-shot lead over South Korean Im Sung-jae in the second of three events in the US PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
AFP 29 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: Bryson DeChambeau's bid to run away with the BMW Championship came undone on the back nine on Saturday, leaving the big-hitting American tied with Patrick Cantlay heading into the final round.

The leading pair had a three-shot lead over South Korean Im Sung-jae in the second of three events in the US PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.

DeChambeau started the day with a one-stroke lead after a scintillating 60 on Friday, and pushed his lead to as many as four strokes after another sizzling front nine that included two birdies and back-to-back eagles at the fourth and fifth.

But after spinning his approach to two feet for a birdie at 11, DeChambeau found himself paying the price for errant shots, finding the water with his second shot on the way to a bogey at the par-five 12th and dunking his tee shot at 13 on the way to a double bogey.

He clawed back a shot at the 14th, but gave it back with a bogey at 15.

In deep rough off the tee at the par-five 16th, DeChambeau managed to pick up a birdie after hitting his second shot from the right rough to within a foot.

He finished with a five-under par 67 for 195, and that was enough for a share of the lead after Cantlay made his first bogey of the day at the 18th to cap a 66.

"Front nine I played really good," said DeChambeau, who said his driver "just didn't feel right" from the seventh hole onward. "But that's OK. I scraped it around," he said, "got to clean up the driver from today."

Cantlay had made early inroads on DeChambeau's lead with a 16-foot eagle at the second hole. He added a birdie at the third, but after back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12 -- a 13-footer and a tap-in -- he was still two adrift.

But as DeChambeau gave up two strokes at the 13th playing partner Cantlay rolled in a 35-foot birdie putt, following it up with a four-foot birdie at 16 that had kept his nose in front until his closing miscue.

Bryson DeChambeau FedEx Cup South Korean Im Sung jae

DeChambeau, Cantlay share three-shot lead at BMW Championship

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

Pakistan reports 3,909 Covid-19 cases as 4th wave continues

ECP made 22 observations on EVMs, i-voting mechanism

Appointment, regularization of 17 TDAP officers declared as illegal

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

UN issues urgent appeal to help Afghan farmers

Fed chief signals US economy may be ready for less stimulus by year end

NCOC fixes booster dose charges

Fawad says situation under close watch

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters