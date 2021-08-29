DeChambeau, Cantlay share three-shot lead at BMW Championship

WASHINGTON: Bryson DeChambeau's bid to run away with the BMW Championship came undone on the back nine on Saturday, leaving the big-hitting American tied with Patrick Cantlay heading into the final round.

The leading pair had a three-shot lead over South Korean Im Sung-jae in the second of three events in the US PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.

DeChambeau started the day with a one-stroke lead after a scintillating 60 on Friday, and pushed his lead to as many as four strokes after another sizzling front nine that included two birdies and back-to-back eagles at the fourth and fifth.

But after spinning his approach to two feet for a birdie at 11, DeChambeau found himself paying the price for errant shots, finding the water with his second shot on the way to a bogey at the par-five 12th and dunking his tee shot at 13 on the way to a double bogey.

He clawed back a shot at the 14th, but gave it back with a bogey at 15.

In deep rough off the tee at the par-five 16th, DeChambeau managed to pick up a birdie after hitting his second shot from the right rough to within a foot.

He finished with a five-under par 67 for 195, and that was enough for a share of the lead after Cantlay made his first bogey of the day at the 18th to cap a 66.

"Front nine I played really good," said DeChambeau, who said his driver "just didn't feel right" from the seventh hole onward. "But that's OK. I scraped it around," he said, "got to clean up the driver from today."

Cantlay had made early inroads on DeChambeau's lead with a 16-foot eagle at the second hole. He added a birdie at the third, but after back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12 -- a 13-footer and a tap-in -- he was still two adrift.

But as DeChambeau gave up two strokes at the 13th playing partner Cantlay rolled in a 35-foot birdie putt, following it up with a four-foot birdie at 16 that had kept his nose in front until his closing miscue.