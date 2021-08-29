ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Alvi heaps praise on PTI govt

APP 29 Aug 2021

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the PTI government since coming into power was constantly striving for improving the public’s confidence in state by adopting austerity measures.

To increase the confidence of taxpayers, the government focused on justified taxation system, he said while addressing as a chief guest at an awareness seminar for taxpayers, organized by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) here at Governor House.

Appreciating the performance of the FTO, the President said disposal of tax-related complaint within 50-days period by the tax ombudsman was an appreciable effort. He urged upon the taxpayers to take benefit from the FTO’s swift response.

Dr. Arif Alvi said creating awareness among masses regarding institutions that were mandated to provide relief was of utmost importance.

“It was suggested that Federal Tax Ombudsman’s decisions taken in favour of taxpayers be advertised; however, I suggested to ensure printing such news in the press”, the president said.

He said each year, number of traders’ delegations met him and assure payment of taxes; however, they only demand for easier taxation process.

Agenda of good governance: FTO playing instrumental role: president

Also present on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said businessmen were the asset of the country. He emphasized upon the FTO to ensure provision of relief to them.

The governor said the humanity was the vision of rulers of ‘Ryasat-e-Madina’ and the incumbent government was also following the same vision of humanity.

Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera addressing the event said President Dr. Arif Alvi has always emphasized upon creating awareness regarding ombudsman institutions among the masses.

He said the President has already directed all the five ombudsman institutions to play an efficient role.

Sukhera said the FTO was particularly focused on implementation of its decisions.

He said since Karachi generates 70% of the country’s total revenue, the FTO posted officers of good reputation as Advisers in Karachi to ensure provision of relief to the businessmen of city. Earlier, Secretary and Adviser (Customs) Dr Arsalan briefed the participants of seminar about the performance of FTO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Ismail Dr Arif Alvi PTI Government Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera

