32,000 doses administered within a single day in Peshawar: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra said that the health department have given 32,000 doses of vaccine in Peshawar in one day and they government have set a target to vaccinate at least 10 million people in 2 months. This he said in a press briefing here at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

During the briefing, the Minister was accompanied by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash. He said the percentage of fake certification is low and the government is aware of it by taking stern action against those involved in this illegal practice.

The government is facilitating the business community because they are hit hard due to corona lockdown and shutting down of markets or shops that is why urging the people to be vaccinated so as to lesser the chances of infection from corona virus.

Answering a question, Taimur Jhagra said that if vaccinated the chances of getting corona are less. He said yes, young children carry the virus but the risk is low. He said steps have been taken to facilitate those who do not have identity cards. About the backlog in the vaccination process, he said, the backlog is natural and the government is looking at this as well to facilitate maximum people.

Answering a question, Kamran Khan Bangash said that there is a ban on indoor events and only 300 people are allowed outdoors with Parks remaining open.

He said, "It was decided after the task force meeting that shopping malls will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday while soon a cabinet meeting will be held regarding local body elections and let the election commission about government decisions again," Kamran Bangash said.

Kamran Bangash said that a Provincial Task Force meeting was held on Friday in which a detailed briefing was given to the Chief Minister. He said vaccination drives are in full swing in some districts while it is slower in Peshawar.

Taimur Jhagra said Pakistan Army services will also be taken for implementation of SOPs because the fourth wave is the wave of delta variant and it moves faster. He said the rate of the positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 5.2% and the total number of patients in hospitals is only 20% less than the previous wave.

There are more people in ICU at the moment, Taimur Jhagra informed, adding, "More than 7.3 million doses of vaccine given as per Friday, last, data." He said, 1.5 million people have been given second doses with 65% of Chitral population vaccinated in the first dose and 40% of Chitral population has been given the second dose.

He disclosed that 15% of the population in Kurram has been vaccinated with a second dose as the main focus of the government is on elderly, under 39 year of age people and especially on women.

Answering a question, he said, the government has defense vaccination in 5 waves.

He said stern action would be taken against those not getting vaccines and their travel will be banned besides blocking phones Sims, Taimur Jhagra said, adding, "If necessary, the salaries will be stopped of those government employees who are not yet vaccinated.