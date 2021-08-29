PTI leader demands CM's resignation over Karachi factory fire

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Saturday held the provincial government of Sindh responsible for the fire incident in a factory of Karachi in which 18 workers lost their lives, and demanded registration a murder case against Sindh chief minister other concerned ministers.

As per details, Haleem Adil Sheikh reached at Mehran Town area of Korangi district to condole with bereaved family of Kashif- one of the victims of the incident. He offered Fateha for the labourers who lost their lives in the sad incident and assured the affected families of their assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Haleem said that CM Sindh should take the responsibility for the incident and tender resign. He said a thorough investigation should be conducted to see who allowed constructing a factory in a residential area, and why safety guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in aftermath of Baldia town factory incident were not complied with and how the factory owner managed to get a NOC from environment department.

On the occasion, the mother of a victim complained that fire tenders arrived at the scene after two hours.

Haleem Adil said that federal government had already provided 52 fire tender trucks for Karachi but relevant department could not even operate them as they do not have drivers or arrangement of water. He said that it appears that labour department, Sindh Building Control Authority and environment department failed to discharge their responsibilities as after the 18th Amendment all these matters were the responsibility of the provincial government.

He said the The Sindh government should immediately issue a compensation of Rs10 million for each deceased worker and provide a government job to one relative of each victim.

He said that a murder case should be registered against Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab and provincial local government minister. "We will move to the court on this issue as well," he added.

Murtaza Wahab as KMC Administrator should have rushed to the spot to lead the rescue and relief activities, he said and alleged that Murtaza Wahab and Saeed Ghani were responsible for issuing illegal NOCs.