Govt's National Poverty Graduation Programme lauded

SUKKUR: Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro along with Dr Pervez Tahir, a member, Board of Director-Rural Support Programme Network on Saturday lauded the government National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP).

During visit to village Murk Bhaiyo in UC Aakhero, Kashmore-Kandhkot, they met with leaders of community institutions and beneficiaries of NPGP/Ehsas Programme. LSO representatives and Women beneficiaries of NPGP shared success stories of their lives and livelihood.