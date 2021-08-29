ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Shehbaz pays rich tributes to Mamnoon Hussain

Recorder Report 29 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Mian Shehbaz Sharif, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly visited the residence of former President Mamnoon Hussain (late) to express condolence with the bereaved family and to pray for the departed soul.

Shehbaz paid rich tribute to the services of Mamnoon Hussain for country and the PML-N. He said that the deceased was a man of integrity with a deep commitment towards principles.

Shahbaz said that former president devoted his life for supremacy of constitution and democratic norms. He said that Late Mamnoon Hussain restricted himself to the constitutional role during his presidency. He remained steadfast with the party during turbulent times, he said.

Meanwhile, Mian Shehbaz Sharif also visited Kingri House and met with Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah, President PML-Functional and spiritual leader of Hurs.

He condoled with him over the demise of his mother and wife and prayed for the departed souls.

Shehbaz also met Amir Bux Bhutto and condoled with him over the demise of his father, Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, former Governor and Chief Minister of Sindh.

He also visited the residence of Jalal Mahmood Shah and condoled with him the death of his brother Amir Haider Shah, son of G M Syed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

