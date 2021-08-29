ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Bilawal slams PTI govt over rising inflation, unemployment

NNI 29 Aug 2021

TANDO ALLAH YAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) federal government for inflation, unemployment and poverty in the country.

Addressing a workers' convention in Tandu Allah Yar on Saturday, he said that the PPP is the only party that can do opposition and compete the selected in the federation.

Bilawal said that whenever an undemocratic and selected government rules the country, they deprive the masses of their basic rights, he said.

He said that the selected government is now is attacking from all sides and depriving the masses of their human, democratic and economic rights, the way the rights were violated by the previous regimes.

The PPP chairman while urging the party workers to be ready counter the incompetent government said that PPP's die-hard workers from Tando Allah Yar knew how to protect and snatch their rights. On Friday, addressing a press conference, he said that the people of Pakistan are not satisfied with the three years-long performance of puppet Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the PTI had promised to provide houses and jobs to the people, but instead, jobs and houses were snatched from people. They even tried to take away Chief Justice of Sindh's employment.

The PPP chairman said that Imran Khan had promised to provide 5 million houses and 10 million jobs. But instead, houses were demolished in the name of encroachment.

"Young people from Kashmir to Karachi are walking around with degrees in their hands but are not getting jobs," he said. "Even those who had jobs have been laid off in the last three years."

He pointed out that 10,000 employees of Steel Mills had been laid off, and now 16,000 more families were being deprived of jobs.

Bilawal went on to say that the PTIMF deal has benefited the rich and harmed the poor. The people of Pakistan are now looking to the Pakistan People's Party, which always speaks for the poor and gives them relief. This is why Pakistanis are now looking towards PPP to save them - they want a government that solves the problems of the poor and gives them relief.

