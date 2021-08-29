Bilawal slams PTI govt over rising inflation, unemployment

TANDO ALLAH YAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) federal government for inflation, unemployment and poverty in the country.

Addressing a workers' convention in Tandu Allah Yar on Saturday, he said that the PPP is the only party that can do opposition and compete the selected in the federation.

Bilawal said that whenever an undemocratic and selected government rules the country, they deprive the masses of their basic rights, he said.

He said that the selected government is now is attacking from all sides and depriving the masses of their human, democratic and economic rights, the way the rights were violated by the previous regimes.

The PPP chairman while urging the party workers to be ready counter the incompetent government said that PPP's die-hard workers from Tando Allah Yar knew how to protect and snatch their rights. On Friday, addressing a press conference, he said that the people of Pakistan are not satisfied with the three years-long performance of puppet Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the PTI had promised to provide houses and jobs to the people, but instead, jobs and houses were snatched from people. They even tried to take away Chief Justice of Sindh's employment.

The PPP chairman said that Imran Khan had promised to provide 5 million houses and 10 million jobs. But instead, houses were demolished in the name of encroachment.

"Young people from Kashmir to Karachi are walking around with degrees in their hands but are not getting jobs," he said. "Even those who had jobs have been laid off in the last three years."

He pointed out that 10,000 employees of Steel Mills had been laid off, and now 16,000 more families were being deprived of jobs.

Bilawal went on to say that the PTIMF deal has benefited the rich and harmed the poor. The people of Pakistan are now looking to the Pakistan People's Party, which always speaks for the poor and gives them relief. This is why Pakistanis are now looking towards PPP to save them - they want a government that solves the problems of the poor and gives them relief.