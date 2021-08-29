Umar urges world community to engage with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday called on the international community to engage with Afghanistan, rather than isolating the country in the aftermath of a swift Taliban takeover.

Speaking over the ongoing developments in the neighbouring country, the federal minister said that the world must not repeat the mistake it made after the withdrawal of the former Soviet Union.

“This is the time for the global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan,” he said adding that a fraction of the money spent on the war in Afghanistan, spent honestly on development can enhance global security.

However, Another federal cabinet member, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday urged the world powers to play their active role in stabilizing Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

The minister, terming the gap after the departure of the US forces as dangerous, asked the international world not to leave the people of Afghanistan helpless.

“Chaos will take peace in Afghanistan if people are left alone,” said Fawad and added that as a responsible neighbour, Pakistan is playing its role in prospering and sovereign Afghanistan.