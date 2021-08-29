ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghanistan: Qureshi says India among ‘top spoilers’

Recorder Report 29 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Saturday, cautioned the world community of India’s negative role as a major spoiler in the Afghan peace process, saying that if the situation in Afghanistan worsens, the whole region would be affected.

The foreign minister, in a statement, also stated that India is among the top spoilers in Afghanistan, which is sponsoring various terror groups for supporting terrorism.

“India is playing a negative role to defame Pakistan at the international level,” Qureshi said, adding that India is hell bent upon spoiling regional peace and stability by facilitating and funding terrorist groups.

“That’s why we will have to be very careful, as there are concerns [about further deterioration] of the situation,” the foreign minister stated.

“If there is peace and stability in Afghanistan, it would benefit the whole region while if the situation worsens, it would affect the whole region,” he said.

Referring to the statements coming from Afghan Taliban, the foreign minister said that if there is a positive gesture coming from Afghanistan, it should be encouraged.

“We have to get lessons from the past mistakes and these should not be repeated,” he stated, adding that if Afghanistan was left isolated, it would affect all alike.

Qureshi also referred to his recently concluded visit to the central Asian states and Iran, saying that the thinking of the neighbouring countries is based on “realities”.

He expressed the confidence that a peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region in general and Pakistan in particular.

He said that the people of Afghanistan have been facing the war for the last many decades, “but now they want peace”.

He further stated that Pakistan is helping in evacuation of the stranded diplomatic staff of various countries from Kabul, adding that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is playing a crucial role in the entire evacuation process.

He said Pakistan has not closed its border with Afghanistan, but steps have been taken to strengthen Pakistan-Afghanistan border management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

India Shah Mahmood Qureshi Afghanistan Taliban

Afghanistan: Qureshi says India among ‘top spoilers’

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

NCOC fixes booster dose charges

Fawad says situation under close watch

US says two ‘high profile’ IS targets dead in Afghanistan strike

Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military

Alvi heaps praise on PTI govt

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

SC dismisses insurance company’s appeal against PHC verdict

FBR sets Rs1200bn revenue collection target for Q1

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.