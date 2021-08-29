ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
LGH, PINS staff given special allowance

Recorder Report 29 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has given approval of 25 percent special allowance in the salaries of 1,360 employees of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and 347 employees of Punjab Institute of Nureao Sciences (PINS).

This allowance will be paid to the employees along with the salaries to be given on 1st September. Principal PGMI Prof Al-freed Zafar and Executive Director (ED) PINS Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that the inclusion of special allowance in the salaries of the employees would bring them significant financial relief and they would be able to solve their daily problems in a better way.

President Para Medical Staff Rana Pervez assured Prof. Al-freed and Prof. Khalid that they would devote all their energies for the betterment of the patients and to bring good name to these institutions.

