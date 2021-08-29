LESCO okays 10pc ad hoc relief allowance

LAHORE: The Board of Directors of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has approved 10 percent ad-hoc relief allowance for the employees in line with the budget 2021 document.

A meeting of the Board was held here with Chairman Zahoor Hussain Syed in chair. Those who attended the meeting included Sadia Khurram, Saima Khatak, Abdul Sami, Asim Shaukat, chief executive LESCO CH Muhammad Amin and others.

A working paper was presented to the meeting relating to the salaries, pensions, and other allowances. Director-General Admin informed the Board that the LESCO is a government-owned company with 100 percent shares and its employees receive salaries in line with the national pay scale. Therefore, an increase in salaries as announced by the federal government is applied to all its employees without discretion.

The Board has enhanced the orderly allowance to Rs17500 from earlier Rs14000 and approved a 25 percent allowance to mitigate a difference in salaries. The Board also approved an increase of 10 percent in the pensions. The present raise in salary and pension would be applicable from the 1st of July.

The LESCO employees have welcomed the decision, vowing to ensure maximum facilities to their consumers for further growth of the company. Meanwhile, all the functional heads of the company have been conveyed to ask the officers/officials to get themselves and their families vaccinated against COVID-19 up to 31-8-21, positively, as their pays for the month of August would only be released after confirmation of at least one dose of vaccine.

