ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'CCP to present viable recommendations on SMEs' growth'

29 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: "Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in line with its mandate to promote healthy competition for efficient economy is now focusing on SMEs and viable recommendations would be presented to the government after consultation with the stakeholders for its expeditious growth," said Ahmad Qadar Director General CCP.

Addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he underlined the importance of SMEs in the overall economy and said that 5.2 million SMEs contribute 40% share in GDP and 26% in national exports. "Similarly forty five percent employees are also working with these SMEs for their livelihood," he said and added that despite its major role in the economy, they have only 7% access to available finances through banking channels.

He said that CCP is conducting an inclusive study to ensure level playing field to the SMEs and proper recommendations would be made to the Government. About the overall structure of CCP, he said that it has five major pillars aimed to promote healthy and efficient economic activities in the country. He said that CCP has been imposing fines on the violation of CCP rules and a record fine of Rs44 billion was imposed on the sugar sector.

He said that out of 17 targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Pakistan could achieve only two. He also underlined the importance of rooting out poverty and said that this sector has potential to offer maximum jobs to the unemployed youth but this sector is financially starved and could not make growth required to maintain its fundamental role in the national economy.

He appreciated the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by launching various schemes to facilitate this most neglected sector but said that only two banks out of 51 could achieve their loaning targets to the SME sector.

Madam Maryam Zafar Joint Director CCP said that she has launched a comprehensive study to identify the problems faced by the SME sector. She said that banks are reluctant to issue loans to the SME sector in the absence of proper collateral and paperwork.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

gdp Competition Commission of Pakistan FCCI SMEs' growth

'CCP to present viable recommendations on SMEs' growth'

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

NCOC fixes booster dose charges

Fawad says situation under close watch

US says two ‘high profile’ IS targets dead in Afghanistan strike

Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military

Alvi heaps praise on PTI govt

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

SC dismisses insurance company’s appeal against PHC verdict

FBR sets Rs1200bn revenue collection target for Q1

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.