ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

US Open says fans must have proof of COVID vaccine for entry

AFP 28 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Tennis fans 12 years or older will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend the US Open, tournament officials announced Friday, just three days before the main draw was set to begin.

The New York City mayor's office on Friday mandated proof of vaccine to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the major puts on its primetime matches, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said.

The USTA then elected to extend the vaccine requirement to all attendees 12 years old or older at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, regardless of which facilities ticketholders plan to access.

"Any US Open attendee with tickets to Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand, or the grounds of the US Open, will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine," the USTA said in a written statement.

ATP updates protocols to add incentives for taking COVID-19 vaccine

The USTA confirmed that the mandate does not apply to athletes competing in the tournament, some of whom have previously expressed reluctance to receive the shot.

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas said earlier this month he would only get the COVID-19 vaccine if it became mandatory to compete in tennis.

The announcement marked an abrupt change for the US Open, the crown jewel of the American tennis calendar and the year's final major, which previously said it would rely on unvaccinated fans to wear masks.

The tournament operated without fans in 2020.

US Open covid vaccine USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium

US Open says fans must have proof of COVID vaccine for entry

US strikes Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees from Kabul

Dawood seeks investment plans from mobile companies to address impediments

July: Over Rs65bn GST on crude oil import collected

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

No jobs, passports for ‘anti-national’ social media posts in IIOJK

SPI up 0.22pc WoW

Grade-22 bureaucrats, judges: Allotment of additional plots declared as illegal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters