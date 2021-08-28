Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

A terrorist has been killed in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) by Security Forces in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the operation was conducted after the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

The security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist. Later, a search operation was launched in the area to eliminate any other terrorists, the military's media wing said.

On August 22, a Pakistan Army official embraced martyrdom while two other soldiers suffered injuries as their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) in Tobo, Balochistan.

The military's media wing said that a security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan. Resultantly, Capt Kashif embraced martyrdom while two soldiers got injured.

In a separate incident, the ISPR said that a terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Boya area of North Waziristan.

The ISPR maintained that the security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in Boya, North Waziristan.