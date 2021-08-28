ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

  • The operation was conducted after the reported presence of terrorists in the area
  • Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the killed militant
BR Web Desk 28 Aug 2021

A terrorist has been killed in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) by Security Forces in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the operation was conducted after the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

The security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist. Later, a search operation was launched in the area to eliminate any other terrorists, the military's media wing said.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists across Pak-Afghan border

On August 22, a Pakistan Army official embraced martyrdom while two other soldiers suffered injuries as their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) in Tobo, Balochistan.

The military's media wing said that a security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan. Resultantly, Capt Kashif embraced martyrdom while two soldiers got injured.

In a separate incident, the ISPR said that a terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Boya area of North Waziristan.

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

The ISPR maintained that the security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in Boya, North Waziristan.

ISPR North Waziristan weapons seized search operation terrorist killed

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

US strikes Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

SPI up 0.22pc WoW

Grade-22 bureaucrats, judges: Allotment of additional plots declared as illegal

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

Bond-buying taper: Powell holds fast to ‘this year’ timeline

US warns 'credible threats' to Kabul airlift after IS attack

PM launches Apna Ghar scheme for expats

Govt to make amendments in PPP (Amendment) Act, 2021

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters