ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
PSX dips on weak economic outlook: BRIndex100 stays bearish

Recorder Report 28 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed another bearish session due to selling by local and foreign investors in almost all sectors.

BRIndex100 lost 28.39 points or 0.55 percent to close at 5,101.25 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,131.11 points and intraday low of 5,066.84 points. Volumes stood at 329.764 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 256.19 points or 1.02 percent to close at 24,838.59 points with a turnover of 204.186 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 226.74 points or 0.48 percent to close at 47,136.53 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter increased to 382.373 million shares as compared to 360.812 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $2.195 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 35 billion to Rs 8.250 trillion. Out of total 469 active scrips, 324 closed in negative and 128 in positive while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 31.632 million shares however lost Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 3.22 followed by K-Electric that closed at Rs 3.70, down Rs 0.02 with 26.430 million shares. Wyeth Pak and Rafhan Maize were the top gainers increasing by Rs 78.30 and Rs 75.00 respectively to close at Rs 1874.89 and Rs 10,025.00 while Nestle Pakistan and Service Ind. Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 50.00 and Rs 36.08 respectively to close at Rs 5600.00 and Rs 465.93.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 7.35 points or 0.07 percent to close at 9,859.05 points with total turnover of 3.271 million shares.

BR Cement Index inched up by 0.79 points or 0.01 percent to close at 6,942.70 points with 17.069 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 20.89 points or 0.22 percent to close at 9,577.24 points with 43.930 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 27.5 points or 0.5 percent to close at 5,458.97 points with 31.691 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,901.32 points, down 21.45 points or 0.55 percent with 16.414 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index gained 14.69 points or 0.31 percent to close at 4,696.00 points with 79.520 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed lower amid dismal data on fiscal deficit at Rs 3.4 trillion for FY21 surging up to 7.1 percent to GDP and weak economic outlook. He said cross border tensions, uncertainty over MSCI decision over PSX emerging market status and concerns for foreign outflows played catalyst role in bearish activity during futures rollover week.

