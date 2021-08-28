ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Unvaccinated persons in Lahore will not be allowed to buy petrol

INP 28 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The unvaccinated people of Lahore will not be able to get petrol from September 1, says an administrative directive on Friday.

The district administration has issued orders in this regard directing the filling stations to install banners alerting citizens about the new directive.

According to the new order, the staff at a filling station will sell petrol only to those customers who will produce their vaccination certificates.

While reacting to the new development citizens have rejected the restriction. However, the owners of the filling stations have decided to fully implement the order.

Govt to ban public sector, education, malls for unvaccinated

Due to the effective strategy of Lahore Commissioner Captain Muhammad Usman (retd), the number of people getting vaccinated every day has multiplied. During the last 24 hours (Thursday), 74,445 Lahorites received vaccine shots. If the vaccination figures of the last four days are revisited there was a record increase in the number of people getting themselves vaccinated.

Breaking all the daily vaccination records during August, 74,445 people of over 18 years of age got vaccine injections on August 26, 63,186 people received jabs on August 25, 53,519 on August 24 and 51,236 received vaccine shots on August 23.

Chinese vaccines – Sinopharm, SinoVac and CanSino – are being administered to Lahorites at over 70 vaccination centres in the city. The people who are planning to travel abroad are being injected with Moderna vaccine.

Lahore Sinovac Sinopharm covid vaccine COVID cases CanSino Commissioner Lahore Division unvaccinated people Captain Muhammad Usman

Unvaccinated persons in Lahore will not be allowed to buy petrol

Contract awarded by LESCO: TIP seeks action in response to corruption allegations

Schools in Sindh to reopen from 30th

PM Imran launches 'Roshan Apna Ghar', terms scheme a game changer

Pakistan Army prepared, will not be caught unaware: DG ISPR

At least 17 killed in Karachi chemical factory blaze

Afghan refugees: Pakistan and Iran 'will need a lot of support' as UN braces for mass exodus

KSE-100 suffers fourth successive decline, loses 227 points

Arrangements made in Karachi for evacuees coming from Afghanistan

Pentagon says Kabul attack carried out by one suicide bomber

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters